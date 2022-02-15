U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

Longtime Energy Executive Stacy Methvin Named Chair-Elect of Memorial Hermann Health System Board

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Memorial Hermann Health System Board has selected board member and longtime energy executive Stacy Methvin as Board Chair-Elect.

Stacy Methvin, Chair-Elect of Memorial Hermann Health System Board

Methvin will succeed current Chair W.H. "Bill" Easter III for a three-year term starting January 2023. Until then, she will shadow Easter to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

"Stacy has been a tremendous asset to the Memorial Hermann Board," said Easter. "She has a deep understanding of Memorial Hermann and its inner workings, including compliance and finance. She also has strong business acumen and is a proven leader. But above all, she is passionately committed to advancing Memorial Hermann's mission to improve the health of the diverse communities we serve. These qualities and more make her the best choice to lead the Board in the years ahead."

Methvin began her relationship with Memorial Hermann in 2013 as a member of the Finance and System Quality Committees. In 2018, she was appointed to the Memorial Hermann Health System Board and has chaired both the Compensation and Finance Committees.

"It's been an honor to serve on the Memorial Hermann Board and to witness the incredible work performed by our organization, especially over the past two years," said Methvin. "COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way we operate, but all levels of the organization have pulled together and demonstrated resilience and courage under pressure."

"Their dedication truly makes me proud and eager to assume my new role," added Methvin. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members to ensure Memorial Hermann continues to positively impact our community by providing safe, personalized, quality care."

After graduating from Princeton University in 1979, Methvin joined Shell Oil Company. During her 33-year tenure, she held various executive roles with increasing global responsibility in the Upstream, Downstream, Refining and Chemical businesses before retiring in 2012.

From there, Methvin pursued her passion of community and industry service. In addition to her commitment to Memorial Hermann, Methvin currently serves as Chair of the Board of the Houston Zoo and is a former Board Chair of Girl Scouts San Jacinto Council. She also is an Independent Director on four energy industry boards, including Pioneer Natural Resources; Magellan Midstream Partners, LLC; Oiltanking GmBH based in Hamburg, Germany; and xF Technologies.

About Memorial Hermann
Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,500 affiliated physicians and 29,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 265 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than a century, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing approximately $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

MEDIA CONTACT
Lindsey Klingensmith
(713) 248-8782
Lindsey.Klingensmith@memorialhermann.org

Memorial Hermann logo. (PRNewsFoto/Memorial Hermann) (PRNewsFoto/Memorial Hermann)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longtime-energy-executive-stacy-methvin-named-chair-elect-of-memorial-hermann-health-system-board-301482898.html

SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System

