U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,668.67
    -41.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,897.64
    -29.79 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,180.43
    -385.15 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,152.46
    -42.75 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    -0.54 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4220
    -0.0410 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    +0.0056 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6740
    -0.3760 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,755.09
    -1,020.02 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.69
    -10.06 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.61
    +89.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.32
    +606.60 (+2.13%)
     

Longtime GM exec Dan Ammann is out as Cruise CEO

Kirsten Korosec
·1 min read

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann is leaving the company, its parent company General Motors said in late afternoon statement.

Kyle Vogt, who co-founded the autonomous vehicle company, and was the company's first CEO will take over the role on an interim basis. Vogt has been serving as Cruise's president and CTO. Wesley Bush, the former Chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman and a GM board member, will join the Cruise board, GM said.

GM and Cruise did not provide additional details about why Ammann was leaving. The departure of the longtime GM executive is unexpected and came as a surprise to Cruise employees who asked not to be identified.

Ammann was at the center of GM's initial investment and acquisition of Cruise. He oversaw GM's relationship with Cruise. And he was the person with whom Vogt had regular contact. Vogt even mentioned his connection to Ammann while onstage at SF Disrupt in September 2018. Ammann also came to the job with a specific skill set. When Ammann first joined GM in 2010 as vice president of finance and treasurer, his first task was to manage GM's initial public offering. At the time, Ammann's appointment as Cruise CEO seemed to signal that an IPO could be a goal.

Ammann was tapped to be CEO of Cruise in late 2018. He took over officially in January 2019. At the time, the move seemed to make sense. Cruise had grown from a small startup with 40 employees to more than 1,000 by the time Ammann took over.

And while Ammann continued to push the company to expand, there were missed targets, notably the plan to launch a commercial robotaxi business in 2019.

Developing ...

 

Recommended Stories

  • Dan Ammann, CEO of GM's Cruise Autonomous-Vehicle Unit, Is Leaving the Company

    The exit of Dan Ammann is a high-profile departure from GM Chief Executive Mary Barra’s executive team.

  • Cruise CEO Ammann leaving GM's self-driving car unit

    General Motors Co said on Thursday that Dan Ammann, the chief executive of its majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary, is leaving the company, effective immediately. The U.S. automaker did not give a reason for the departure of Ammann, a former GM president and chief financial officer. GM shares fell 2.7% in after hours trading following the announcement.

  • General Motors stock falls after autonomous-driving leader's departure announced

    The chief executive of Cruise, the autonomous-driving-focused segment owned by General Motors Co. , is leaving the company, the car maker said Thursday afternoon. Dan Ammann, who came on as CEO of Cruise in 2019, will be replaced on an interim basis by Cruise's president and chief technology officer, Kyle Vogt, according to

  • Why AT&T Stock Jumped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) rallied on Thursday following bullish analyst remarks. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, the telecom giant's stock price was up more than 7%. So what It's been a painful year for AT&T's shareholders.

  • Why Nio Shares Dropped Again Today

    Investors have their attention on other EV names so far this week, but Nio will be in the news this weekend.

  • Earnings: Rivian misses estimates

    Yahoo Finance anchors examine the latest in earnings for electric vehicle company Rivian.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Down Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were trading down 2.4% as of 12:21 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company pushed back its return to the office for employees, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The recent rise in COVID-19 cases can be to blame, which also forced Apple to close three retail stores due to a spike in new cases. Investors are high on Apple's near-term prospects.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Down Sharply Today

    The stock is likely down because of knee-jerk selling in many growth stocks on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's commentary yesterday about its expectations to raise interest rates next year. The growth stock's decline extends a bearish trend for the electric car maker's shares recently. Many growth stocks were trading lower on Thursday.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped and Then Dropped Today

    Rebounding yesterday after slipping lower on Tuesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) seemed to be on the verge of logging a second day of rising this morning. The fuel cell specialist's stock popped this morning, climbing as much as 4.6% on seemingly encouraging news regarding the company's expansion into a new industry. As of 11:21 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are down 4%.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    These high-yield dividend stocks should provide relatively safe returns in the current volatile market environment.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with over 11% Yield

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 dividend stocks with over 11% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks with over 11% Yield. A dividend payment is a percentage of the company’s revenue distributed to shareholders, either […]

  • Rivian Stumbles in Earnings Debut With Miss on EV-Output Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. said it expects to fall short of its annual production target as the electric pickup maker gave investors the first look at its operations as a public company.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Drop Year-End Push on Biden Economic Plan Amid DiscordFed Doubles Taper, Signals Three 2022 Hikes in Inflation PivotTech Sinks Stocks in Reversal After Post-Fed Rally: Markets WrapCrypto Prices Go Haywire on Coinbase, CoinMarketCap.comU.K. Travelers to France Face Stri

  • 3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    High-growth, high-multiple software-as-a-service stocks have been among the most affected by recent market trends, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) included. While that seems like a lot, there are a lot of high-multiple tech stocks that have fared much worse. Amid the drop in its stock price, CrowdStrike actually beat estimates for both revenue and its adjusted earnings per share in its fiscal third-quarter earnings release on Dec. 1.

  • 2 Pharma Names Throwing Off Big Dividend Increases

    A look at 2 pharma companies with much larger than usual dividend increases

  • Unstoppable Dividend King for 2022: AbbVie or Johnson & Johnson?

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have plenty of similarities. Johnson & Johnson had revenue of $82.5 billion last year, more than the gross domestic product of many countries. Over the past five years, J&J has increased revenue each year -- or some 27% in total during that period.

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks I'm Buying To Kick Off 2022

    After an incredible showing for growth stocks in 2020 -- in which many names doubled in value or more -- 2021 was unsurprisingly a much tougher go. Lapping massive growth from the first year of the pandemic, companies driving the digital economy forward were due for some pullbacks. It's now been well over a year since Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock reached its all-time high.

  • Tilray Makes Another Key Acquisition in the U.S.

    Cannabis producer Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is among many Canadian businesses jockeying for position in the U.S. pot market, even though it isn't open just yet. One of the ways it can penetrate the market is through beverage companies that aren't currently selling cannabis-related products but could be leveraged to help enter the lucrative cannabis beverage market in the future. On Dec. 8, Tilray announced that it would be acquiring Colorado-based Breckenridge Distillery, which it says is "widely known for its award-winning bourbon whiskey collection and innovative craft spirits portfolio."

  • Why Curaleaf Holdings, Sundial Growers, and Hexo Jumped Then Dropped Today

    Shareholders of the Canadian companies have had a rough week, but today their American counterparts are dropping, too.

  • 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks for 2022 That Are (Nearly) Impervious to Market Volatility

    Although there are exceptions, many wins often come at the expense of high volatility that simply isn't suited for risk-averse investors and retirees looking for stable returns. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three industry-leading blue chip companies. Here's what makes this low volatility income basket a great buy for 2022.

  • Why Nio Stock Got Crushed Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) was in free fall today, slumping as much as 10% as of 12:20 p.m. ET, on Wednesday. Nio is one of the many growth stocks crashing ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy, though investors in the EV manufacturer have been gripped by more than just inflationary fears. Investors are getting more skeptical about putting their money into shares of China-based companies after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently decided to tighten its grip on foreign companies listed in the U.S. The SEC will accomplish this by implementing a law requiring companies to submit their accounts reports and other documentation for audit.