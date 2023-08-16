Longtime Henderson County apple grower Barnwell inducted into WNC Ag Hall of Fame
FLETCHER - Longtime Henderson County apple grower Kenny Barnwell has won several awards throughout his career and has earned many titles. Now he can officially add another: Hall of Famer.
Barnwell was inducted into the Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame on Aug. 11 at the Boone Building at the WNC Agricultural Center, and he was introduced at the ceremony by Mark Williams, Agribusiness Henderson County's executive director.
Barnwell is a fifth-generation apple farmer, taking over the family business (Kenny Barnwell Orchards) in 1989. Just last month, Barnwell, 64, was named the National Apple Grower of the Year by American Fruit Grower magazine, which is published by Meister Media Worldwide. Last year, the magazine recognized him as the East Region Apple Grower of the Year.
The WNC Agricultural Hall of Fame began in 1991 by the Western North Carolina Community Development Association, which is now WNC Communities. The Hall of Fame moved to its new location at the WNC Agricultural Center last year.
Annual nominations and the ceremony are coordinated by WNC Communities.
According to its website, wnccommunities.org, the objectives of the Ag Hall of Fame are to identify and honor significant contributions to agriculture, to recognize individuals who have been responsible for agricultural advancement and to improve and promote agriculture as a result of the honorees' work within the agricultural community in any phase of agriculture and related endeavors.
Below is a list of the WNC Agricultural Hall of Fame members:
2023 – Kenny Barnwell, Carol Coulter
2022 – Greg Hoyt, Dennis Niemeyer
2020 – Terry Rogers, Steve Troxler
2019 – Theron Larnce Maybin Sr., L.T. Ward
2018 – Michael R. Corn, William A. “Bill” Holbrook
2017 – William Waightstill Avery, Charlie Jackson
2016 – John M. Queen III, Don R. Smart
2015 – William “Bill” C. Parton, Dr. Walter A. Skroch
2014 – Kenneth Reeves, C.R. “Dick” Unrath
2013 – Roger Hyatt, David Lee
2012 – D. Layten Davis, Gwyn Brantley Price
2011 – William H. “Bill” Teague, Bill Yarborough
2010 – Ronald Ray Lamb, Charles Ziegler
2009 – Linda Ford, Thomas Thrash
2008 – Neal Stamey, Jerry Sutton
2007 – John Dale “JD” Brooks, Albert Plemmons
2006 – Robert Shipley, Paul Shoemaker
2005 – Bill Edmondson, Bud Sales
2004 – Albert Clark, Wilburn Collins
2003 – William Aldridge, Patricia Brinkley
2002 – Sam Cartner, James Edwards
2001 – Richard Jennings, Ernst Laursen
2000 – William Enloe, Robert Lyday
1999 – David Burnette, Randy Gardner
1998 – Jacob Grigg, Evelyn Hill
1997 – George Cecil, Kenneth Perry, Liston Ramsey
1996 – B.F. Nesbitt, James Shelton
1995 – J.D. Cooley, Charles Francis
1994 – Dwight Bennett, Harley Blackwell, James Graham
1993 – S.E. Johnston, Charles Messer, Reeves Noland, Harry Silver, John Veach
1992 – Theodore Bullington, Robert Phillips, Dr. Carl Schenck
1991 – Richard Barber, Clayton Davis, Thomas Konsler, Morris “Mac” McGough, Clyde Osborne, Denver Robinson, George Vanderbilt, E.J. Whitmire
