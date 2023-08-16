Longtime Henderson County apple grower Barnwell inducted into WNC Ag Hall of Fame

FLETCHER - Longtime Henderson County apple grower Kenny Barnwell has won several awards throughout his career and has earned many titles. Now he can officially add another: Hall of Famer.

Barnwell was inducted into the Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame on Aug. 11 at the Boone Building at the WNC Agricultural Center, and he was introduced at the ceremony by Mark Williams, Agribusiness Henderson County's executive director.

Barnwell is a fifth-generation apple farmer, taking over the family business (Kenny Barnwell Orchards) in 1989. Just last month, Barnwell, 64, was named the National Apple Grower of the Year by American Fruit Grower magazine, which is published by Meister Media Worldwide. Last year, the magazine recognized him as the East Region Apple Grower of the Year.

Agribusiness Henderson County executive director Mark Williams, right, presents Kenny Barnwell with a WNC Agricultural Hall of Fame plaque on Aug. 11 at the WNC Agricultural Center.

The WNC Agricultural Hall of Fame began in 1991 by the Western North Carolina Community Development Association, which is now WNC Communities. The Hall of Fame moved to its new location at the WNC Agricultural Center last year.

Annual nominations and the ceremony are coordinated by WNC Communities.

According to its website, wnccommunities.org, the objectives of the Ag Hall of Fame are to identify and honor significant contributions to agriculture, to recognize individuals who have been responsible for agricultural advancement and to improve and promote agriculture as a result of the honorees' work within the agricultural community in any phase of agriculture and related endeavors.

Below is a list of the WNC Agricultural Hall of Fame members:

2023 – Kenny Barnwell, Carol Coulter

2022 – Greg Hoyt, Dennis Niemeyer

2020 – Terry Rogers, Steve Troxler

2019 – Theron Larnce Maybin Sr., L.T. Ward

2018 – Michael R. Corn, William A. “Bill” Holbrook

2017 – William Waightstill Avery, Charlie Jackson

2016 – John M. Queen III, Don R. Smart

2015 – William “Bill” C. Parton, Dr. Walter A. Skroch

2014 – Kenneth Reeves, C.R. “Dick” Unrath

2013 – Roger Hyatt, David Lee

2012 – D. Layten Davis, Gwyn Brantley Price

2011 – William H. “Bill” Teague, Bill Yarborough

2010 – Ronald Ray Lamb, Charles Ziegler

2009 – Linda Ford, Thomas Thrash

2008 – Neal Stamey, Jerry Sutton

2007 – John Dale “JD” Brooks, Albert Plemmons

2006 – Robert Shipley, Paul Shoemaker

2005 – Bill Edmondson, Bud Sales

2004 – Albert Clark, Wilburn Collins

2003 – William Aldridge, Patricia Brinkley

2002 – Sam Cartner, James Edwards

2001 – Richard Jennings, Ernst Laursen

2000 – William Enloe, Robert Lyday

1999 – David Burnette, Randy Gardner

1998 – Jacob Grigg, Evelyn Hill

1997 – George Cecil, Kenneth Perry, Liston Ramsey

1996 – B.F. Nesbitt, James Shelton

1995 – J.D. Cooley, Charles Francis

1994 – Dwight Bennett, Harley Blackwell, James Graham

1993 – S.E. Johnston, Charles Messer, Reeves Noland, Harry Silver, John Veach

1992 – Theodore Bullington, Robert Phillips, Dr. Carl Schenck

1991 – Richard Barber, Clayton Davis, Thomas Konsler, Morris “Mac” McGough, Clyde Osborne, Denver Robinson, George Vanderbilt, E.J. Whitmire

