Longtime owners of downtown Phoenix laundry at odds with city over historic designation

A downtown Phoenix industrial laundry building that operated for more than a century now has its owners feeling put through the wringer.

The building, first called Phoenix Laundry and Dry Cleaning and now called Milum Textile Services, located on Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street, has been in Craig Milum’s family since the 1950s.

The laundry operations ended about five years ago, leaving the building vacant. The Milum family planned to sell the building and use the money for their retirement.

The Milum Textile Services sign marks the former industrial laundry's site. Its owners, Craig and Marilyn Milum said the sign is in need of repairs, along with the rest of the building.

After closing the building, Craig and his wife Marilyn Milum hired real estate brokers to put the building on the market, looking to sell the site for $9.2 million.

“This was our retirement,” Marilyn Milum said. “We want to sell it and move on with our lives.”

Roof deemed significant

The building was occupied since 1909, according to Phoenix documents. In 1935, buildings were rebuilt using some original material following a fire.

However, the site is one of only two in the city that show intact examples of an architectural style of ceiling and roof, called a lamella roof. The roof is held up using tension from boards placed in a diamond pattern, with no supporting beams used to suspend the roof.

The Milum laundry site has two buildings with lamella roofs. Phoenix’s other example is the cattle barn at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

The cattle barn is one of five buildings that preservationists want to save at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

When the Milums filed for a demolition permit it October, it triggered a process that occurs any time a building in Phoenix over 50 years old is planned to be demolished, Chris Mackay, community and economic development director for Phoenix, said.

When that permit application is filed, the city’s historic preservation staff is notified and does an analysis to determine if the building has any significance.

In the case of the laundry building, the lamella roofs were identified as architecturally significant, halting the demolition process.

Economic hardship claim rejected

The Milums protested the finding, citing economic hardship. They said they have had appraisers tell them the repairs that need to be done on the buildings would cost $10 million, more than the asking sale price of the site.

The cost of repairing the buildings, along with the inability to demolish them and rebuild in the desirable location in downtown, has scared off buyers, Justin Horwitz, one of the brokers the Milums hired to sell the site, wrote to the city.

“I do believe the site would have sold long ago if it weren't for the complexities created by the push for historic preservation,” Horwitz wrote in a letter submitted to the city. “It's hard to specifically gauge how much loss in value will occur if a developer is to incorporate these structures, but at this moment and certainly for the foreseeable future, we are finding that there is not any interested parties at any price.”

After a contentious discussion at a Phoenix City Council meeting in February, the council upheld the finding of historical significance and denied the Milums' economic hardship application.

In city documents, city staff members say the standards for economic hardship have not been met. That's partly because a qualified contractor did not provide the city an itemized list of the costs associated with rehabilitation. Also, neither the Milums nor anyone on their behalf provided information on the potential return on investment for new uses.

Marilyn Milum points to damage in the lamella roof in the Milum Textile Services building. She and her husband have been trying to sell the building.

Marilyn Milum said the itemized list in itself is a hardship for the family, because their large property is being held to the same standard a small historic home would be. The reality is a large, formerly industrial building will have many more needs for rehabilitation and could be easily summarized in a list, she said.

“We are in our 70s,” she said. “Really it feels like elder abuse.”

Marilyn Milum said she and her family have had to continue paying for insurance and property tax on a building they no longer want, without any concrete idea of an end date.

“The city has been unreasonable,” she said. “It’s not their hardship, it’s our hardship.”

Previous sale fell through

The Milums did have a buyer who was interested in preserving the buildings and developing on other portions of the site in a sale that would have closed over the summer, Mackay said. The site had been under contract for a long time, but the buyer would have been interested in keeping the buildings that had been deemed significant.

Perspectives on the canceled sale differ between the Milum family and the city.

Marilyn Milum said the site had been under contract for two years with the buyer, but delays continued to slow the sale, and the Milums were asked to continually extend the escrow period. During the two-year contract period, interest rates shot up and Milum said she did not believe the buyer had procured their financing.

The lamella roof, suspended using tension created by the diamond-shaped pattern of beams, was deemed significant and halted demolition of the Milum Textile Services building.

After being faced with delays on an already long escrow period, Milum said she and her husband canceled the contract and backed out of the sale.

Mackay said the delay in the closing came from the buyer’s desire to obtain a prospective purchaser agreement from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. That agreement is common for buying and selling sites that are potentially contaminated with hazardous substances, like a former industrial laundry.

The agreement requires investigating if hazardous materials exist on the site and limits the new owner’s liability for substances found in the investigation. Mackay said it is legal for a buyer to forgo such an agreement, but it is a risk because they can later be held liable for substances on the site that could have been discovered during the investigation.

Obtaining the agreement would have required additional testing, delaying the closing and extending the escrow. The sale was canceled without some of the testing done, she said.

That buyer, Mackay said, had done due diligence and determined the buildings on the site were salvageable. Marilyn Milum said she does not believe the buildings are structurally sound enough to be reused, and has pointed out other instances where lamella roofs have collapsed or broken.

“Yes, it’s historic, but so are a lot of things,” Milum said. “If it’s going to kill someone or it’s unsafe, why save it?”

The buyer has since bought a different property in the downtown Phoenix warehouse district, Mackay said.

Other buyers are interested, city says

Mackay said she has heard from other buyers who are interested in the building, and knows of one who has toured and would be interested in preserving the buildings on the site.

“It is in everyone’s best interest to bring in a new buyer, the Milums can sell, and the new buyer could save the building,” Mackay said.

Mackay said reusing the buildings as a restaurant or public space would allow people to see the unique style of construction and would relieve the Milums of the burden of owning the building.

Marilyn Milum is skeptical that the buildings could be reused at all.

“There is not a 21st Century engineer who even understand this,” she said of the roof construction. She said the prime location could be used for affordable housing or mental health services and said the city could benefit from demolishing the buildings and embracing a new development on the site.

“I think there could be really nice development here,” she said.

Milum said having a new buyer would be their best-case scenario, but after it has been on the market for so long, she feels like no buyer is willing to take it with the historic buildings.

“When somebody else is telling you what you can do for your future, they’ve damaged us long enough,” she said.

