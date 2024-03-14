Longtime St. Petersburg business Jay’s Fabric Center is closing after 64 years

SOUTH PASADENA — Arthur Jay sits in a second-floor office overlooking his store, where countless bolts of fabric are perused by customers and measured and cut by staff.

His office door is always ajar, so he can keep an eye on the store he’s run since 1970. He took over the business his father, Sy, opened in 1959 at the same location at on the corner of Pasadena Avenue and Park Street.

After 64 years, Jay’s Fabric Center is closing. He already sold the wholesale business, Lady Ann Fabrics, in February. All items are on sale until the last day on March 30.

What will happen to the rest of the fabric? Jay said he’ll sell it to an “undertaker” who will take all of it. He wouldn’t live long enough to sell it piece by piece, he said. Jay owns the building and said there is a future plan for it, but he couldn’t say what it was.

Until the doors close, “Mr. Jay” — as he’s affectionately called — continues to give attentive customer service. On a recent Thursday, he was working to find a fabric with just the right blue stripe for someone who inquired.

“As an independent store, what we can offer is customer service,” he said, lamenting that the practice has been lost.

Associate Christine Barhitte said this is common. She marveled at the way he could locate a particular fabric in the vast warehouse from a customer’s tiny swatch.

But at age 82, Jay is ready to spend more time with his wife, Diana, and his grandchildren in Chicago and California. He also has a decades-old stamp collection that he wants to tend to.

“To a certain extent, I’m sad,” he said. “But I’m not 25 years old anymore.”

Fine fabrics and seamless service

Decades ago, Jay’s was one of many independent fabric stores in St. Petersburg. Today, only a few remain in Tampa Bay and, after Jay’s closes, the only one that will remain in St. Pete is Fabric Smart.

Jay’s started out as a drapery store, but soon expanded to include fashion fabrics. When Mr. Jay took over the business, he said he didn’t learn to sew, he learned to analyze. (He does know how to sew, and can give expert advice on everything from proper construction of garments to printing methods.)

“You learn things by listening,” he said.

Over the years, he became an expert in fashion trends and a style forecaster for clothing and home decor. He stocked the largest varieties of fabric in town.

Jay has worked closely with decorators and upholsterers. Some sage advice: Before you go through the trouble of re-upholstering, look at buying new furniture first, because the expense is likely less.

During the pandemic, customers lined up to buy elastic (imported from France) and fabric to make masks. It was one of the busiest times the store saw in recent years — Jay had to ration the amount of elastic each customer could buy.

Over the years, Jay has seen fewer younger customers who sew, since it’s no longer taught in school. But there is a young employee, 20-year-old Alex Colan, who learned to sew on a machine at the store during downtime this past year.

Before she was hired in 2019, Barhitte — who has been sewing since she was a child — said that Jay quizzed her on things like the proper way to put fabrics away (it depends on the way the sun hits them and the rub of the fabric). She said he likes to hire people who are experienced to provide the best customer service.

“I’ve learned a lot about fabric since I’ve been here,” she said. She’s going to work at Fabric Smart after the store closes.

The end of an era

In its last few weeks, the store has been buzzing with customers snatching up fabric before it closes.

It was so busy at one point that customer Renee Spahn offered to help out and has been working there the past few weeks. She sews historical costumes for events like the Renaissance Festival and said she’ll probably have to start buying fabric at stores in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

Jay predicts that the fabric industry will eventually be predominantly online — a move he has resisted because fabrics have to be touched, he said.

Angie Goodwin has been shopping at Jay’s since she moved to St. Petersburg from San Diego three years ago. She was stocking up on trims that she uses for her upcycled clothing business, Spenny Lane.

“I love it here, I’m very sad,” she said.

Barhitte — who visited the store many times before she moved here while visiting her mother — said a lot of customers have been shopping there for longer than she can imagine, often as kids with their grandmothers.

“I’ve enjoyed the time, I’ve enjoyed the customers,” Jay said. “We tried to be a service to the area.”

Jay’s Fabric Center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 801 Pasadena Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-381-6600.