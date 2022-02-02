U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

Longview Aviation Capital Announces Consolidation of Companies under De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited and Appoints Brian Chafe Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Longview Aviation Capital has announced that De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited will become the operating brand for the companies currently operating as Longview Aviation, Viking Air, Pacific Sky Training and De Havilland Canada, which combined currently support over 1000 aerospace jobs across Canada.

"Our acquisition of the De Havilland Dash-8 program from Bombardier in 2019 united the entire De Havilland product line for the first time in decades, and we are proud to consolidate our aviation assets under the iconic De Havilland banner," said Longview Aviation Capital owner, Sherry Brydson. "The De Havilland name is globally renowned and carries a reputation for being designed for rugged use, historic innovation and an iconic safety performance record due to high quality Canadian manufacturing and we are we excited about the opportunities ahead of us as a single brand."

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada has been manufacturing aircraft since 1928 and is known for producing high-quality, long-lasting aircraft that can operate in the world's toughest climates. With a current fleet of over 3000 aircraft in service around the globe, from the iconic Chipmunk, Beaver and Twin Otter through the Dash 8 series, De Havilland Canada aircraft are responsible for getting people and goods to their destination each day, safely and reliably.

Over the coming weeks, De Havilland Canada will begin integrating the people and operations of Viking Air, Pacific Sky Training and the Longview-named businesses under the De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited brand in order to bring better service and products to our customers through a one-window approach.

In addition to announcing the new organizational structure, De Havilland Canada has also named Brian Chafe as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Chafe as the Chief Executive Officer for De Havilland Canada," said Ms. Brydson. "Brian's deep experience as a customer-focused leader of a diversified and globally prominent Canadian aerospace company will be invaluable as we continue to build a strong De Havilland Canada for the future."

Chafe is an experienced executive in the Canadian aerospace industry most recently as Chief Executive Officer of the PAL Group, a diversified global aerospace company active across a range of sectors including aircraft engineering, maintenance & modification, in-service support, special missions, and search & rescue. Under Mr. Chafe's leadership PAL successfully grew into a number of new product and geographic markets, developed an in-house R&D capacity, and developed into the global leader in maritime surveillance.

"It is a privilege to lead De Havilland Aircraft of Canada into its second century," said Chafe. "De Havilland Canada's products are unrivalled in the regional and utility turboprop segment of the industry and that is the product of its talented team of aviation professionals. This foundation is why I am so bullish on our ability to lead the growth of the aerospace sector in Canada as the world economy rebounds from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

About Longview Aviation Capital Corp.

Longview Aviation Capital Corp. was established in 2016 to manage a portfolio of long-term investments in the Canadian aerospace industry, including De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited; Viking Air Ltd.; Pacific Sky Aviation Ltd; Longview Aviation Asset Management Inc; and Longview Aviation Services.

Longview, through its subsidiaries, holds the Type Certificates for the entire product line of the original De Havilland aircraft company including the Twin Otter program and the DHC-1 through DHC-8, as well as the CANADAIR CL-215, CL-215T, and CL-415 aerial firefighting aircraft, and the Shorts Skyvan, 360, 330 and Sherpa family of aircraft. Longview operates manufacturing and aircraft service support in locations across Canada, including Victoria, Calgary and Toronto.

