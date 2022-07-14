Take a look at the 31 new emoji likely to start rolling out this year, including a shaking face, ambiguous hands, a donkey, and a long-awaited pink heart
A new slate of emoji is up for consideration to roll out this year and next.
The 31 new additions will be considered in September and will likely be approved.
They include a shaking head, a donkey, and hands that either express approval or disapproval, depending on how you look at them.
A new batch of emoji could reach your phone later this year, and it includes some interesting additions.
On Wednesday, Emojipedia released a first look at 31 new emoji up for consideration this September. Among them are a donkey, some maracas, and hands that could take on a few different meanings, depending on how you look at them. In the likely event they're approved by The Unicode Consortium, the organization responsible for greenlighting emoji, they'll roll out to devices starting later in 2022 and into 2023.
Here's a look at all 31 emoji:
1. Shaking face
2. Light blue heart
3. Gray heart
4. Pink heart
There are heart emoji in colors like brown, purple, green, and blue, but people have wanted for a plain pink heart emoji for years. Now, they may just get their wish.
5. Rightwards pushing hand
Is this hand telling someone to leave you alone? Or is it reaching out for a high five? We may never know!
6. Rightwards pushing hand in various skin tones
The ambiguous-use hand comes in different skin tones. Each counts as one distinct emoji in the 31 additions.
7. Leftwards pushing hand
The confusing hand is back, this time facing the other direction. New idea: Maybe it's from a mime trapped in the classic invisible box?
8. Leftwards pushing hand in various skin tones
These are the last of the hands. Now onto less perplexing emoji...
9. Moose
10. Donkey
11. Wing
12. Blackbird
13. Goose
14. Jellyfish
15. Hyacinth
16. Ginger
17. Peapod
18. Folding hand fan
19. Hair pick
20. Maracas
21. Flute
22. Khanda
23. Wireless signal
Read the original article on Business Insider