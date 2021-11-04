U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

A look at some of the AI and ML expert speakers at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit

Alexandra Ames
·2 min read

Calling all data devotees, machine-learning mavens and arbiters of AI. Clear your calendar to make room for the iMerit ML DataOps Summit on December 2, 2021. Join and engage with AI and ML leaders from multiple tech industries including autonomous mobility, healthcare AI, technology and geospatial to name just a few.

Attend for free: There’s nothing wrong with your vision — the iMerit ML DataOps Summit is 100 percent free, but you must register here to attend.

The summit is in partnership with iMerit, a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. So, what can you expect at this free event?

  • Gain a deeper understanding of ways to advance AI by leveraging human intelligence.

  • Learn how high-quality data can solve edge cases

  • Hear how companies scale their data pipelines to improve deployment speed

  • Get a highly informed peek at the future of the data-labeling market

Great topics require great speakers, and we’ll have those in abundance. Let’s highlight just three of the many AI and ML experts who will take the virtual stage.

Radha Basu: The founder and CEO of iMerit leads an inclusive, global workforce of more than 5,300 people — 80 percent of whom come from underserved communities and 54 percent of whom are women. Basu has raised $23.5 million from investors, led the company to impressive revenue heights and has earned a long list of business achievements, awards and accolades.

Hussein Mehanna: Currently the head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Cruise, Mehanna has spent more than 15 years successfully building and leading AI teams at Fortune 500 companies. He led the Cloud AI Platform organization at Google and co-founded the Applied Machine Learning group at Facebook where his team added billions of revenue dollars.

DJ Patil: The former U.S Chief Data Scientist, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Patil’s experience in data science and technology runs deep. He has held high-level leadership positions at RelateIQ, Greylock Partners, Color Labs, LinkedIn and eBay.

The iMerit ML DataOps Summit takes place on December 2, 2021. If your business involves data-, AI- and ML-driven technologies, this event is made for you. Learn, network and stay current with this fast-paced sector — and do it for free. All you need to do is register. Start clicking.

