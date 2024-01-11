A Look Into Arista Networks' (NYSE:ANET) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Arista Networks' (NYSE:ANET) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Arista Networks:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$2.1b ÷ (US$9.1b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Arista Networks has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Arista Networks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Arista Networks.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Arista Networks. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 29% and the business has deployed 220% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 29%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 351% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Arista Networks does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Arista Networks that you might be interested in.

