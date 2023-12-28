A look back at work by area legislators as 2023-24 Legislative Session reaches halfway point

Dec. 28—HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania General Assembly's 2023-24 Legislative Session is approaching its halfway point. So far, more than 2,700 bills and 480 resolutions were proposed in both the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate.

It's been a slow grind after a bill or resolution has been introduced. The country's only full-time divided Legislature — a frequent refrain of Gov. Josh Shapiro — advanced 63 bills into law in 2023, about half coming in a frenzied close to the session's first half.

What follows is a look back at the outcome of legislation proposed by area lawmakers.

Rep. Stephanie Borowicz

Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-Clinton/Union, is in her third term in office representing the 76th District which now encompasses parts of Union County.

She's assigned to the committees on Agriculture & Rural Affairs, Environmental Resources & Energy and Health. She serves as Republican chair of the Subcommittee on Energy.

Borowicz sponsored 24 bills or resolutions so far this session, with 12 introduced as a prime sponsor. Seven are reintroduced from the last session. None have received committee consideration.

Though Democrats hold the majority and control the House agenda this session, five of those very same bills saw no action last session, either, when they were introduced during a Republican majority.

Among them is House Bill 320, a fetal heartbeat bill that would ban abortions upon detection of cardiac activity in a fetus, or at about 6 weeks. Another is House Bill 319 which would prohibit instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools among related measures. And, she's proposed House Bill 227 to mandate armed guards at schools and require districts strictly designate and utilize specific points of entry.

House Bill 245 seeks to allow multipurpose agricultural vehicles to travel up to 10 miles on highways between farms and fields for agricultural work. This proposal cleared the House last session but stalled in the Senate.

Story continues

A member of the Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus, Borowicz has been steadfast and vocal in her opposition to legislation she sees as infringing on the Constitution or Christian ideals.

She voted against funding for the University of Pennsylvania's veterinary school in the wake of anti-Semitic acts on campus.

She opposed gun safety measures that carried through the House as well as a pending proposal to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution and revert the unanimous vote needed for a pardon or commutation of a sentence of death or life in prison back to the 3-of-5 standard that was in place before the mid-1990s.

Rep. Jamie Flick

Rep. Jamie Flick, R-Lycoming/Union, is midway through his first term representing the 83rd Legislative District which includes a portion of Union County.

The Republican serves on the committees on Children & Youth, Game & Fisheries, Government Oversight, Human Services and Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development. He's also on the Subcommittee on Mental Health.

Flick sponsored 124 bills and resolutions this session, with four introduced as a prime sponsor.

Three of Flick's bills have yet to receive committee consideration.

House Bill 1637 looks to open substitute teaching opportunities to those who have an associate's degree, easing the commonwealth's requirement that subs have at least a bachelor's degree. Flick's House Bill 1643 seeks to remove Lycoming County from select counties bound to annual vehicle emissions testing as part of the Northeast Ozone Transport Region.

And, House Bill 1684 aims to create equality in time shared between parents and children under child custody agreements.

One of Flick's proposals ended up becoming law, though not through his own bill. He introduced House Bill 479 to eliminate a Medicaid rule long despised by ambulance providers that prevented reimbursement for the first 20 miles of patient transport.

Flick's measure cruised through the House but because it amended Fiscal Code and amid a still-unsettled legislative battle to enact a school voucher system, Senate Republicans amended the measure to tack on the Pennsylvania Award for Students Success Scholarship Program (PASS), known formerly as the Lifeline Scholarship program.

PASS didn't cross the finish line this year and neither did Flick's bill, however, the General Assembly ultimately approved another bill with the same initiative as Flick's satisfying at least one call for change from the emergency medical community.

Rep. David Rowe

Rep. David Rowe, R-Snyder/Union/Juniata/Mifflin, is in his third term serving the 85th Legislative District.

The Republican serves on the committees on Health, Insurance, Judiciary and Labor & Industry, and he belongs to subcommittees on Courts and Workers Compensation and Worker Protection.

This session, Rowe sponsored 348 bills and resolutions but introduced just one as a prime sponsor.

House Bill 92, reintroduced from last session, proposes that a veteran-owned business be considered a small diverse business. The designation provides greater opportunities for small businesses to compete for state government contracts.

An executive order by former Gov. Tom Wolf in 2015 removed veteran-owned small businesses as a qualifying designator for the Small Diverse Business Program. Veterans can still qualify for the program but they must match other designators like being a minority or being disabled.

While Rowe's prior bill cleared the House last session before stalling in the Senate, his latest version hasn't received consideration in the Commerce Committee.

Rowe circulated a legislative memo in January but hasn't put forward the proposed legislation seeking to shift Pennsylvania away from annual budgeting to a rules-based structural balance.

He backed a package of tax relief proposals that haven't moved in the House that sought reductions to the inheritance tax and personal income tax as well as sales tax exemptions for volunteer fire companies and emergency medical services.

Rowe has maintained a consistent presence during floor debates and committee meetings to help strengthen his caucus' position on a particular measure, be it during verbal sparring on the House Rules at the session's disjointed beginning, arguing against a proposal he said could criminalize victims of gun thefts, and demanding state-related universities freeze tuition as Republicans stymied efforts to fund the schools including Penn State and Pitt before a resolution was found.

Rep. Joanne Stehr

Rep. Joanne Stehr, R-Northumberland/Schuylkill, is a first-term legislator who wrapped her first year at the State Capitol representing the 107th Legislative District.

She is assigned to the House committees on Aging & Older Adult Services, Health and Liquor Control. In October, she was appointed as the Republican chair of the Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits.

Stehr is a member of the Freedom Caucus and in her first year, established herself as a consistent conservative vote for House Republicans.

She sponsored 57 bills or resolutions but just one as a prime sponsor.

House Bill 418 looks to require that Children & Youth agencies across Pennsylvania hire a nurse to their respective staffs.

A former nurse herself, Stehr said a nurse employed by Children & Youth would help better read and interpret medical records in concert with social workers as they review suspicions of neglect and abuse.

A version of the bill had previously been introduced by former state Rep. Karen Boback. Stehr's proposal hasn't yet been brought forward for committee consideration.

Rep. Michael Stender

Rep. Michael Stender, R-Northumberland/Montour, is a late-comer to the Pennsylvania House. The Republican won a special election in May to represent the 108th Legislative District.

He replaced former representative and current state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, herself a victor in a special election in January to join the upper chamber.

Stender is assigned to the Commerce, Housing & Community Development and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness committees.

He sponsored 26 bills and resolutions so far this session, one as a prime sponsor.

House Bill 1677 is part of a five-bill package from Republicans seeking to improve county jail safety and infrastructure.

Stender's bill would create the Dangerous Fugitive Alert System. Like Amber Alerts for missing children, the newly proposed alerts would notify the public immediately that a dangerous inmate escaped a jail or prison.

The bills were formally introduced in early December and haven't yet received committee consideration.

Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver

Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver began 2023 serving her seventh term as a state representative for the 108th Legislative District.

It seemed clear before the year began, though, that she wouldn't end it in that role.

Culver handily won a special election on Jan. 31 to succeed former state Sen. John Gordner and represent the 27th District in the Pennsylvania Senate.

Gordner resigned on Nov. 30, 2022, to become legal counsel for Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland.

Culver, R-Northumberland/Montour/Snyder/Columbia/Luzerne, is appointed to committees on Aging & Youth, Appropriations, Finance, Health & Human Services, Intergovernmental Operations, Law & Justice, and Urban Affairs & Housing.

She also served on the board of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.

Culver sponsored 105 bills and resolutions including 5 as a prime sponsor.

Senate Bill 979 zipped through the Senate this fall. It was introduced Nov. 6 and cleared the upper chamber unanimously on Dec. 12. It's now with the House Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee.

The measure would authorize the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to require retailers to post information about dangerous transmissible diseases wherever domestic animals and feed are sold. That includes commercial feed and pet food.

The remainder of her prime-sponsored bills await committee action.

One proposal, Senate Bill 789, looks to fund before- and after-school program opportunities for kids.

Called BOOST, or Building Opportunity through Out-of-School Time, Culver proposes a new structure within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency including a committee to approve grant funds for local and statewide youth programs. The grants would supplement existing programming. Funding would come from Pennsylvania's general fund, federal funds and other sources.

Along with Sen. Judith Schwank, D-Berks, Culver introduced Senate Bill 848 proposing to create a state-level Earned Income Tax Credit equal to 25% of the federal credit eligible tax filers receive.

Service agencies like United Way have championed the potential impact of an EITC for working families. The United Way of Pennsylvania estimated that the average family in Pennsylvania would have received a credit from $197 to $594 in 2019 if a state EITC was in place, according to a cosponsorship memo for the bill.

A House version of an EITC passed this summer but hasn't gained momentum in the Senate. The General Assembly did, however, expand the commonwealth's child and dependent care tax credit for a full federal match, returning up to $3,000 for a single dependent and up to $6,000 for two or more.

Sen. Gene Yaw

Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Union/Lycoming/Bradford/Sullivan/Tioga, is in his fourth term in the state Senate representing the 23rd District.

Yaw serves as chair of the Environmental Resources & Energy Committee and vice chair of the Judiciary Committee. He's also assigned to the committees on Agriculture & Rural Affairs, Banking & Insurance, Community, Economic & Recreational Development and Rules & Executive Nominations.

So far this session, Yaw sponsored 79 bills and resolutions. He introduced 21 as a prime sponsor almost exclusively around issues related to energy and the environment, with eight voted out of the Senate and onto the House.

Yaw's Senate Bill 143 would empower the commonwealth alone in placing restrictions on housing and commercial energy sources, preventing municipalities from imposing disparate policies that could preempt a utility service based on the source of energy.

Other proposals seek to set decommissioning and bonding standards for the development of commercial solar electric generation facilities, end observing California Air Resources Board Engine Requirements for diesel emissions and warranty periods, and update existing state law for stream maintenance and reconstruction permitting.

A party-line vote approved Yaw's Senate Bill 691. The bill proposes to change the name of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to the Department of Environmental Services. He argued that the "protection" portion of the name and associated enforcement efforts overshadow its other efforts and caused its relationship with the public to sour.

Yaw led critiques and criticisms of Pennsylvania's now disrupted plan to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The cap-and-trade program designed to reduce carbon emissions was ruled unconstitutional by the Commonwealth Court, preventing Pennsylvania's participation. The decision has since been appealed to the Supreme Court.

And, he's proposed the creation of an Independent Energy Office, similar to the existing Independent Fiscal Office, to develop and release public reports analyzing the commonwealth's energy sources, uses and needs.