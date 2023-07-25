A Look at Baidu's Explosive Growth

With a year-to-date return of nearly 25%, Baidu Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) emergence as a key player in generative artificial intelligence breeds massive potential for value investors. This discussion focuses on the company's groundbreaking AI architecture and assesses its impressive profitability and growth potential.

Full-stack architecture





Baidu's distinct advantage lies in its four-layered AI architecture, which comprises cloud infrastructure, the PaddlePaddle deep-learning framework, large language models and AI applications, including the Ernie Bot. The architecture enables Baidu to optimize model training and inference processes, leading to higher efficiency and cost reduction.

Owning PaddlePaddle, the leading deep-learning framework in China, creates a strong synergy with the Ernie Bot and positions Baidu uniquely in the market.

Integration of Ernie





Integrated with Baidu's large language model capabilities, the Ernie Bot represents a significant opportunity for the company. It has demonstrated early success in various sectors, including enterprise, finance, software, education and online travel. The company's efforts to integrate the chatbot service into its products, such as the Baidu App and Baidu Search, have received positive user feedback, increasing traffic and engagement.

The chatbot's adoption has been notable in the AI cloud segment, with more enterprises testing and utilizing the service. It has resulted in substantial year-over-year sales growth. Baidu expects the Ernie Bot to enhance its competitiveness in cloud services and drive further revenue growth in the online marketing sector.

Market position and growth





The early-mover advantage in the generative AI and LLM markets position Baidu favorably. The high barriers to entry, including substantial upfront investments, AI capabilities and vast data resources, are expected to lead to a concentrated market with two to three major players dominating.

Baidu's AI Cloud has shown promising growth, with revenue increasing 8% year over year in the first quarter, driven by non-GAAP operating profits. Baidu's focus on standardizing its AI solutions for key use cases allows efficient replication across sectors, further supporting growth.

Regulatory compliance and responsible use





As a leader in artificial intelligence, Baidu has been proactive in promoting the responsible use of the technology and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. The company's extensive experience operating China's largest search engine for over 20 years has helped it build valuable expertise in providing appropriate online content.

To navigate the evolving regulatory environment, Baidu engages in close discussions with regulators and actively shares insights on responsible use. The company believes the proactive approach and ongoing dialogue position it well to offer industry-leading generative AI solutions in China.

Profitability and growth





Baidu has shown strong profitability and growth potential, outperforming its sector on several key financial metrics. The company's net income margin for the trailing 12 months stands at 11.29%, significantly surpassing the sector median of 2.94%. It also highlights Baidu's efficient cost management and ability to generate healthy operating profits.

Moreover, the company's levered free cash flow margin for the trailing 12-month period is 13.25%, surpassing the sector median of 7.35%. It indicates that Baidu is efficiently converting its operating cash flow into free cash flow, providing the company with additional financial flexibility and resources for future investments and growth.

Future growth prospects





Regarding future growth prospects, Baidu's expected Ebit growth is 24.17%, outpacing the sector median of 5.17%. It signifies that the company is poised for strong earnings growth in the coming period, driven by its business strategies and innovative initiatives.

Lastly, Baidu's projected long-term earnings per share growth for the next three to five years is an impressive 24.27%, significantly higher than the sector median of 10%. It indicates the company may deliver substantial earnings growth to its shareholders over the next several years.

A Look at Baidu's Explosive Growth

Takeaway





In conclusion, Baidu's remarkable journey in generative artificial intelligence and its ability to combine cutting-edge technology with robust financial performance make it an enticing proposition for value investors seeking growth and market leadership opportunities.

With a strategic focus on its full-stack artificail intelligence architecture, leveraging the Ernie Bot and maintaining a responsible approach, Baidu's potential for sustained success in the ever-evolving AI landscape remains a captivating narrative for investors to follow.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

