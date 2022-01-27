U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,377.97
    +51.46 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.63
    +229.85 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,568.23
    +215.45 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,933.24
    +1.95 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.21
    +0.60 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.31 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1154
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    -0.0210 (-1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3385
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2870
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,014.89
    +846.07 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.85
    +0.40 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

How to look better in selfies and group photos

Kim Komando
·5 min read

When’s the last time you looked at a photo of yourself and thought, “Dang, I am so incredibly good-looking!" You’re not alone. Let me help.

Get rid of your 'turkey neck'

It’s not just you. Cameras can exaggerate certain features and give you a different appearance than what you see in the mirror. That's why you need to be strategic when you pose.

Think about what is closest and farthest away from the camera. Say you put your foot out and lean back: Your foot is going to look larger since it’s closer to the camera.

You can use this know-how to your advantage. To minimize neck fat and extra skin, jut your head forward slightly, so it's closer to the camera. At the same time, elongate your neck and tip your chin down a little bit.

In person, it looks strange, but to the camera, it looks great. If you feel silly, practice with your front-facing camera. You can permanently delete the pictures.

PHOTO EDITING: Who has the time to learn Photoshop? Here are five photo apps that make your pics better without any Photoshop skills.

Determine your best selfie angle

First, let me be the one to say it: Taking a photo of your face with the camera below you is very rarely flattering.

So, how do you determine the best angle for you? Instagram influencer Vi Luong says you should take a series of nine selfies from different angles.

Hold your smartphone and look at it head-on. Then, take three pictures: one with the camera right in front of your face, one above and one below.

Now it's time to angle your face. Turn to the right for the following three pictures and keep your head still. Now, take one photo of yourself with the camera at face level, one where the camera is high, and one is lower.

Then tilt your face to the left. Keep your head still and snap three pictures (face level, above and below) at this new angle.

Once you get these nine photos, compare them to one another to see which angle suits you best. Ask a friend or family member you trust if you can't decide.

Like what you’re reading? Get exclusive links and tech tips in your inbox. See a sample. The Current Newsletter is free.

Make your eyes twinkle

Bad lighting can make even the best-looking person look like a villain in a horror movie. Here are a few simple rules of thumb to remember:

• Avoid standing directly under a light. Direct light can create harsh shadows that make your skin look bad.

• Find soft, natural light instead whenever possible. It hides blemishes and smooths out imperfections.

• Face a light source so it illuminates your features and draws attention to your eyes. If there’s a light fixture nearby, point your eyes toward it and widen them just a bit.

• If you're outside, face the sun to take advantage of the natural light.

• If the bright sun is casting dark shadows or causing you to squint, turn away or find a patch of shade.

Pro lighting tip: Make sure you have the proper lighting for video calls. I tried a bunch and love the Lume Cube Broadcast Lighting Kit. It comes with a suction cup for your monitor, a tripod, the light, and a soft diffuser so your face looks amazing.

Look better in full-body photos too

After decades of posing for professional photos and broadcasting on TV, I can tell you this: Standing straight toward the camera isn’t flattering.

Instead of facing the camera with your feet planted under your hips, slightly tilt your body to one side. Angle your torso away from the camera to look slimmer too.

Here’s a trick especially for ladies from model, actress and photographer Parmita Katkar: Put your weight on your back hip. This makes your front leg, closest to the camera, look leaner.

Wondering what to do with your arms? There’s a reason putting a hand on your hip is a classic: It makes your arm look slimmer than keeping it pressed against your body.

PHOTOS 101: Best ways to save your phone’s photos before it’s too late

Smile, even if you don’t want to

We all feel pressure to look as happy as possible in pictures, which can look unnatural.

One way to combat this is to make sure your smile is genuine. Tell a joke or think about something that always makes you laugh. There’s a reason “Say cheese!” is a classic. It relaxes us and encourages us to have a little fun.

Other times, a mysterious Mona Lisa smile is the way to go. Think about turning up the corners of your mouth – or even one side – without doing a full smile. Part your lips just a bit to avoid grimacing.

An odd trick that works: Push your tongue against the back of your teeth. This relaxes your face and can slim your chin.

Bonus Tip: Tech's impact on our bodies

Neck pain, muscle strain and even "smartphone pinky syndrome" are just some of the ways tech can hurt your health. I talked with technology writer Nicolas Carr on the unforeseen impacts of technology on our bodies – and ways to protect ourselves.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Explains” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to take better photos with proper lighting and the best angles.

Recommended Stories

  • bloss, which connects expectant parents with experts, raises £1M pre-seed led by Antler

    It has now raised £1million in a pre-seed round led by Antler, the early-stage VC, and is also backed by angels including Silicon Valley entrepreneur Narry Singh, footballer Andriy Shevchenko and British-Jamaican entrepreneur Alexandra Chong. Bloss is going up against existing apps in the space such as tinto, which is aimed at expectant mums and already has an app. The company was founded during the pandemic by one of Uber’s first employees and a member of the U.K. founding team, Stephanie Desmond, whilst pregnant with her third child.

  • Laparoscopic surgery performed by a robot without human assistance

    Researchers at Johns Hopkins this week issued a report noting that their Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot (STAR) system has completed laparoscopic surgery on a pig tissue without human guidance. The robotic system builds on a 2016 system that already did a good job performing the surgery on pig patients, but required assistance, including human guidance and a large incision. Three-dimensional machine vision was used to build an algorithm for STAR’s guidance system.

  • Investors are turning their focus away from private shares to public stocks, says crossover investor

    A lot of public market investors began elbowing their way into the world of venture-backed startups roughly a decade ago, and the ripple effects have been obvious. Think faster funding rounds across the board, higher valuations and venture firms that have raised increasingly bigger funds rather than cede territory to their newer rivals. Of course, a pullback by that same, now massive, group of crossover investors could have dramatic ripple effects, too.

  • The Organelle S is a more affordable take on Critter & Guitari's distinctive music computer

    Since 2016, Critter and Guitari Organelle line has been one of the most unique ways to create music.

  • GameStop and AMC Investors Will Finally Come Together This Weekend

    Shares of GameStop and AMC are reeling, but speaking of reels, a GameStop documentary is hitting movie theaters on Friday.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The emergence of 3D virtual experiences is as big of an opportunity as the adoption of mobile devices.

  • Delivering surprises!

    TikTok users are raising money for deserving delivery drivers. ABC News’ Will Ganss has the feel-good details.

  • Facebook's cryptocurrency venture to wind down and sell tech assets - WSJ

    Meta, formerly Facebook Inc, first unveiled plans for Diem, known as Libra earlier, in June 2019, as part of an effort to expand beyond social networking into e-commerce and global payments. The project immediately ran into fierce opposition from policymakers globally, who worried it could erode their control over the money system, enable crime, and harm users' privacy.

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is one of these tech stocks, and it has one of the leading video games for younger users. Like many other tech companies, Roblox has been crushed recently, falling 31% in 2022 alone and over 47% from its all-time high. Does this major price discount give investors like you and me a great buying opportunity, or should investors shy away from Roblox stock?

  • Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Falling Hard for Pete Davidson

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is getting more serious by the minute. "They're...

  • GameStop: Tracing the video game retailer from IPO to meme stock rise

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks back at the origin of game retailers, movie stocks, and now meme stocks.

  • Paris Hilton responds after accidentally wearing two different heels during appearance on The Tonight Show

    ‘It’s okay, you’re Paris Hilton,’ one fan wrote

  • Comcast's Peacock Struggles To Make A Streaming Impact

    This is only a somewhat exaggerated question, as that's more or less the position Comcast found itself in when launching Peacock a year and a half ago. Comcast launched its streaming service and app Peacock in the summer of 2020, which was obviously a strange and difficult time for everyone. How Is Peacock Doing?

  • Doja Cat, Saweetie, Summer Walker, To Be Honored At 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

    Additional honorees, including the 2022 Woman of the Year Award recipient, performers, celebrity presenters, and more will be announced at a later date.

  • Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Doubled Its Value to $3.2 Billion USD

    Kim Kardashian's success keeps skyrocketing, and her SKIMS line proves it. The shapewear brand,...

  • Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber Wore the 'It' Snow Boots of the Moment With Bikinis

    Is this transitional dressing?

  • David Hasselhoff super fan's shady attempt to get close to his daughter

    On E!'s new reality show Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Wednesday, David Hasselhoff's daughter, Taylor Hasselhoff, revealed the sketchy thing her dad's biggest fan did in order to get closer to the Hoff. Following her appearance on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Taylor became a luxury real estate agency in Los Angeles and, according to the 31-year-old, she has been tricked many times by her dad's fans, who pose as potential homebuyers. Taylor explained, "I've had my dad's fans act as if they were trying to buy a house, and there was one time where, kid you not, there was a guy that wanted to buy a $10 million property. I took him out for four or five days of the week, in my car, to different properties. And then he got really clingy and a little strange. Later on I ended up finding out he, like, runs one of my dad's top fan pages. So I have to be a little bit careful when it comes to who I respond back to, because I've been burned quite a few times." Fortunately, nothing bad happened to Taylor. In fact, her dad might have been more worried about her filming Ranch Rules, where she and seven other celebrities' children have to rough it for 30 days as a ranch employee, while they work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch following its shutdown during COVID-19 quarantine.

  • Barbie Ferreira Proves the Swim Skirt Is Indeed Back

    In selfies shared to Instagram on Jan. 26, the actor and model posed in a rainbow bandeau-style top with halter straps and a matching swim skirt from Paloma Elsesser's Heat Wave collection for Dos Swim. From the pixelated print to the body-con fit, we could definitely see this outfit on East Highland's Kat Fernandez. Made with curvy bodies in mind, the bandeau top and matching high-waisted bikini bottoms are available in sizes XS to 3XL, while the cover-up comes in sizes S/M to 2XL/3XL.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon's Investing in Podcasts

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is adding My Favorite Murder to its lineup of podcasts. The tech giant signed a deal for exclusive advertising and distribution rights for the popular podcast, one similar to the deal it made for SmartLess last summer. Amazon's been investing heavily in podcasts over the last 15 months, ever since it started hosting them on Amazon Music, taking on Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) for listeners' attention.

  • 'And Just Like That': Steve Is Devastated Over Miranda and Che's Romance

    During the latest episode of HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' revival series, 'And Just Like That...,' Steve confronts Carrie about Miranda and Che's relationship.