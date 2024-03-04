A Look Into Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) Impressive Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Chipotle Mexican Grill, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$8.0b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Chipotle Mexican Grill's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill for free.

So How Is Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROCE Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Chipotle Mexican Grill. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 23% and the business has deployed 286% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 23%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Chipotle Mexican Grill has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 336% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Chipotle Mexican Grill and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

