A Look At The Fair Value Of Almadex Minerals Ltd. (CVE:DEX)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Almadex Minerals is CA$0.27 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$0.31 share price, Almadex Minerals appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -69%, Almadex Minerals' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Almadex Minerals Ltd. (CVE:DEX) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$597.8k CA$746.9k CA$881.2k CA$996.8k CA$1.09m CA$1.17m CA$1.24m CA$1.30m CA$1.34m CA$1.38m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 34.88% Est @ 24.94% Est @ 17.99% Est @ 13.12% Est @ 9.71% Est @ 7.33% Est @ 5.66% Est @ 4.49% Est @ 3.67% Est @ 3.10% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% CA$0.6 CA$0.6 CA$0.7 CA$0.7 CA$0.7 CA$0.7 CA$0.7 CA$0.7 CA$0.7 CA$0.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$6.8m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.4m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.2%– 1.8%) = CA$22m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$22m÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= CA$9.9m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$17m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Almadex Minerals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.090. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Almadex Minerals, we've put together three important aspects you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 4 warning signs for Almadex Minerals (1 can't be ignored!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

