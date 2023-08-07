A Look At The Fair Value Of Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ANEKA)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.16

With RM0.19 share price, Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average of 275% suggests Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ANEKA) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.62m RM5.47m RM7.48m RM9.49m RM11.4m RM13.1m RM14.6m RM15.9m RM17.1m RM18.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 71.29% Est @ 50.98% Est @ 36.75% Est @ 26.80% Est @ 19.83% Est @ 14.95% Est @ 11.54% Est @ 9.15% Est @ 7.47% Est @ 6.30% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 14% RM3.2 RM4.2 RM5.1 RM5.7 RM6.0 RM6.0 RM5.9 RM5.7 RM5.4 RM5.0

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM52m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM18m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (14%– 3.6%) = RM185m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM185m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= RM51m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM103m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.267. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine ANEKA's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ANEKA.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad, there are three important items you should look at:

