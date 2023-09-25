A Look At The Fair Value Of Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR)

Key Insights

Animalcare Group's estimated fair value is UK£1.93 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Animalcare Group's UK£1.85 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average discount to fair value of 40% suggests Animalcare Group's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Does the September share price for Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£6.37m UK£6.12m UK£5.97m UK£5.89m UK£5.86m UK£5.87m UK£5.89m UK£5.94m UK£5.99m UK£6.06m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.40% Est @ -4.07% Est @ -2.43% Est @ -1.29% Est @ -0.49% Est @ 0.07% Est @ 0.46% Est @ 0.74% Est @ 0.93% Est @ 1.07% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% UK£6.0 UK£5.4 UK£5.0 UK£4.6 UK£4.4 UK£4.1 UK£3.9 UK£3.7 UK£3.5 UK£3.3

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£44m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.1m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.1%– 1.4%) = UK£130m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£130m÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= UK£72m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£116m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.9, the company appears about fair value at a 4.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Animalcare Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Animalcare Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Pharmaceuticals market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Animalcare Group, we've compiled three additional elements you should consider:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Animalcare Group that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does ANCR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

