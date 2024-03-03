A Look At The Fair Value Of Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Animalcare Group fair value estimate is UK£2.00

Animalcare Group's UK£2.22 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average discount for Animalcare Group's competitorsis currently 41%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£34.0m UK£4.40m UK£4.36m UK£4.36m UK£4.38m UK£4.41m UK£4.46m UK£4.51m UK£4.57m UK£4.64m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.84% Est @ -0.09% Est @ 0.43% Est @ 0.79% Est @ 1.05% Est @ 1.22% Est @ 1.35% Est @ 1.44% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% UK£32.1 UK£3.9 UK£3.7 UK£3.4 UK£3.3 UK£3.1 UK£3.0 UK£2.8 UK£2.7 UK£2.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£61m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£4.6m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (6.0%– 1.6%) = UK£108m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£108m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= UK£60m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£120m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Animalcare Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Animalcare Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Pharmaceuticals market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Animalcare Group, we've compiled three relevant items you should look at:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Animalcare Group that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does ANCR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

