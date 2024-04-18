A Look At The Fair Value Of Ansarada Group Limited (ASX:AND)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ansarada Group fair value estimate is AU$2.37

With AU$2.43 share price, Ansarada Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 6.3% higher than Ansarada Group's analyst price target of AU$2.23

Does the April share price for Ansarada Group Limited (ASX:AND) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$5.17m AU$6.87m AU$8.40m AU$9.28m AU$10.0m AU$10.7m AU$11.2m AU$11.7m AU$12.1m AU$12.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 10.52% Est @ 8.02% Est @ 6.26% Est @ 5.03% Est @ 4.17% Est @ 3.57% Est @ 3.14% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% AU$4.8 AU$6.0 AU$6.9 AU$7.2 AU$7.2 AU$7.2 AU$7.1 AU$6.9 AU$6.7 AU$6.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$67m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$12m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.7%– 2.2%) = AU$279m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$279m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= AU$146m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$212m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$2.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ansarada Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.992. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Ansarada Group, there are three fundamental elements you should further research:

Financial Health: Does AND have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does AND's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

