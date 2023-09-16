A Look At The Fair Value Of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Key Insights

Applied Materials' estimated fair value is US$144 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$138 share price, Applied Materials appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 8.2% lower than Applied Materials' analyst price target of US$157

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.15b US$6.47b US$7.12b US$7.87b US$8.39b US$8.83b US$9.21b US$9.55b US$9.85b US$10.1b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x10 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.56% Est @ 5.23% Est @ 4.31% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.21% Est @ 2.89% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% US$5.7k US$5.5k US$5.5k US$5.6k US$5.5k US$5.3k US$5.1k US$4.9k US$4.6k US$4.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$52b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$10b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.2%) = US$158b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$158b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= US$68b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$121b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$138, the company appears about fair value at a 4.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Applied Materials as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.313. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Applied Materials

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Applied Materials, we've put together three important factors you should assess:

Risks: Be aware that Applied Materials is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for AMAT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

