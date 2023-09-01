A Look At The Fair Value Of Asia Media Group Berhad (KLSE:AMEDIA)

Key Insights

Asia Media Group Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.11 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.13 suggests Asia Media Group Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of Asia Media Group Berhad are currently trading on average at a 60% discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Asia Media Group Berhad (KLSE:AMEDIA) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM1.63m RM1.85m RM2.04m RM2.21m RM2.36m RM2.50m RM2.63m RM2.76m RM2.88m RM3.00m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 17.53% Est @ 13.33% Est @ 10.40% Est @ 8.34% Est @ 6.91% Est @ 5.90% Est @ 5.19% Est @ 4.70% Est @ 4.36% Est @ 4.11% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% RM1.5 RM1.5 RM1.6 RM1.5 RM1.5 RM1.5 RM1.4 RM1.3 RM1.3 RM1.2

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM14m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM3.0m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.5%– 3.6%) = RM53m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM53m÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= RM21m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM36m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Asia Media Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.866. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Asia Media Group Berhad, there are three fundamental items you should further research:

