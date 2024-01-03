A Look At The Fair Value Of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Atlassian fair value estimate is US$255

Atlassian's US$227 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for TEAM is US$226 which is 11% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$983.7m US$1.28b US$1.60b US$2.12b US$2.78b US$3.29b US$3.72b US$4.09b US$4.41b US$4.67b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x16 Analyst x19 Analyst x9 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 18.07% Est @ 13.31% Est @ 9.99% Est @ 7.66% Est @ 6.03% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$917 US$1.1k US$1.3k US$1.6k US$2.0k US$2.2k US$2.3k US$2.3k US$2.4k US$2.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$18b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.7b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.2%) = US$95b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$95b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$48b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$66b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$227, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Atlassian as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.001. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Atlassian

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for TEAM.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Atlassian, we've put together three additional items you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Atlassian that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for TEAM's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

