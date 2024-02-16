A Look At The Fair Value Of Avolta AG (VTX:AVOL)

Key Insights

Avolta's estimated fair value is CHF36.45 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Avolta's CHF35.16 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for AVOL is CHF48.86, which is 34% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Avolta AG (VTX:AVOL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF285.0m CHF383.5m CHF344.0m CHF302.5m CHF479.5m CHF501.6m CHF518.0m CHF530.1m CHF539.0m CHF545.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 4.62% Est @ 3.27% Est @ 2.33% Est @ 1.67% Est @ 1.21% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% CHF262 CHF325 CHF268 CHF217 CHF317 CHF305 CHF290 CHF273 CHF255 CHF238

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF2.7b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF545m× (1 + 0.1%) ÷ (8.7%– 0.1%) = CHF6.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF6.4b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= CHF2.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF5.5b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF35.2, the company appears about fair value at a 3.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Avolta as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.854. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Avolta

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Avolta, we've compiled three relevant elements you should explore:

Risks: As an example, we've found 3 warning signs for Avolta (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does AVOL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

