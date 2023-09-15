A Look At The Fair Value Of Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (SGX:B58)

Key Insights

Banyan Tree Holdings' estimated fair value is S$0.48 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Banyan Tree Holdings' S$0.40 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Banyan Tree Holdings' peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 24%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (SGX:B58) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Banyan Tree Holdings Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$59.4m S$49.1m S$43.5m S$40.2m S$38.3m S$37.3m S$36.9m S$36.7m S$36.9m S$37.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -25.60% Est @ -17.33% Est @ -11.53% Est @ -7.48% Est @ -4.64% Est @ -2.66% Est @ -1.26% Est @ -0.29% Est @ 0.39% Est @ 0.87% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 11% S$53.7 S$40.1 S$32.1 S$26.8 S$23.1 S$20.4 S$18.2 S$16.4 S$14.9 S$13.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$259m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$37m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (11%– 2.0%) = S$439m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$439m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= S$160m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$419m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.4, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Banyan Tree Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.730. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Banyan Tree Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for B58.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Banyan Tree Holdings, we've put together three essential items you should explore:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Banyan Tree Holdings that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does B58's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

