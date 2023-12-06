A Look At The Fair Value Of Berjaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BJCORP)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Berjaya Corporation Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.28

Berjaya Corporation Berhad's RM0.28 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount of -47%, Berjaya Corporation Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Does the December share price for Berjaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BJCORP) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM285.4m RM257.5m RM242.7m RM235.5m RM233.1m RM233.9m RM237.0m RM241.7m RM247.6m RM254.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -15.47% Est @ -9.77% Est @ -5.77% Est @ -2.98% Est @ -1.02% Est @ 0.35% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 1.98% Est @ 2.45% Est @ 2.78% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 17% RM244 RM188 RM151 RM125 RM105 RM90.3 RM78.1 RM67.9 RM59.4 RM52.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.2b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM254m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (17%– 3.6%) = RM1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.9b÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= RM395m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.6b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Berjaya Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Berjaya Corporation Berhad

Strength

No major strengths identified for BJCORP.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine BJCORP's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Berjaya Corporation Berhad, there are three additional aspects you should further examine:

