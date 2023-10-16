A Look At The Fair Value Of Boart Longyear Group Ltd. (ASX:BLY)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Boart Longyear Group fair value estimate is AU$1.17

Boart Longyear Group's AU$1.22 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Boart Longyear Group's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -16%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Boart Longyear Group Ltd. (ASX:BLY) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Boart Longyear Group Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$13.8m US$15.6m US$17.1m US$18.3m US$19.4m US$20.3m US$21.1m US$21.7m US$22.4m US$23.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 17.59% Est @ 12.91% Est @ 9.64% Est @ 7.35% Est @ 5.75% Est @ 4.63% Est @ 3.84% Est @ 3.29% Est @ 2.91% Est @ 2.64% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10% US$12.5 US$12.8 US$12.7 US$12.4 US$11.9 US$11.2 US$10.6 US$9.9 US$9.2 US$8.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$112m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$23m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (10%– 2.0%) = US$282m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$282m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= US$106m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$217m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Boart Longyear Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.662. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Boart Longyear Group, there are three essential elements you should explore:

