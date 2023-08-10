A Look At The Fair Value Of Chasen Holdings Limited (SGX:5NV)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Chasen Holdings fair value estimate is S$0.036

Current share price of S$0.039 suggests Chasen Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Chasen Holdings' peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -37%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Chasen Holdings Limited (SGX:5NV) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$3.05m S$2.15m S$1.71m S$1.48m S$1.35m S$1.28m S$1.23m S$1.21m S$1.21m S$1.21m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -43.13% Est @ -29.60% Est @ -20.12% Est @ -13.49% Est @ -8.85% Est @ -5.60% Est @ -3.33% Est @ -1.74% Est @ -0.62% Est @ 0.16% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 12% S$2.7 S$1.7 S$1.2 S$0.9 S$0.8 S$0.6 S$0.6 S$0.5 S$0.4 S$0.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$9.9m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$1.2m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (12%– 2.0%) = S$12m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$12m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= S$4.0m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$14m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.04, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Chasen Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Chasen Holdings, there are three essential elements you should consider:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Chasen Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

