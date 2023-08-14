A Look At The Fair Value Of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Cineplex is CA$10.06 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cineplex's CA$9.33 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The CA$12.79 analyst price target for CGX is 27% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$100.7m CA$84.0m CA$74.7m CA$69.3m CA$66.1m CA$64.4m CA$63.6m CA$63.4m CA$63.6m CA$64.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ -11.12% Est @ -7.23% Est @ -4.50% Est @ -2.59% Est @ -1.26% Est @ -0.32% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.79% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% CA$90.1 CA$67.1 CA$53.3 CA$44.2 CA$37.8 CA$32.9 CA$29.0 CA$25.9 CA$23.2 CA$20.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$424m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$64m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (12%– 1.9%) = CA$653m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$653m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CA$213m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$637m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$9.3, the company appears about fair value at a 7.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cineplex as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cineplex

Strength

No major strengths identified for CGX.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Cineplex, we've compiled three important factors you should further examine:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Cineplex (including 2 which can't be ignored) . Future Earnings: How does CGX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

