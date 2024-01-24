A Look At The Fair Value Of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Computer Modelling Group is CA$10.48 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Computer Modelling Group's CA$9.81 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for CMG is CA$10.80, which is 3.0% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$35.7m CA$39.1m CA$41.6m CA$43.8m CA$45.7m CA$47.3m CA$48.8m CA$50.1m CA$51.3m CA$52.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.65% Est @ 5.24% Est @ 4.24% Est @ 3.55% Est @ 3.06% Est @ 2.72% Est @ 2.49% Est @ 2.32% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% CA$33.4 CA$34.1 CA$34.0 CA$33.4 CA$32.6 CA$31.5 CA$30.4 CA$29.2 CA$27.9 CA$26.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$313m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$53m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.0%– 1.9%) = CA$1.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$1.1b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= CA$538m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$851m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$9.8, the company appears about fair value at a 6.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Computer Modelling Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.013. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Computer Modelling Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for CMG.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Computer Modelling Group, we've compiled three important factors you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Computer Modelling Group . Future Earnings: How does CMG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

