A Look At The Fair Value Of Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC)

Key Insights

Concurrent Technologies' estimated fair value is UK£0.84 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.73 suggests Concurrent Technologies is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of Concurrent Technologies are currently trading on average at a 35% premium

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Concurrent Technologies Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.83m UK£2.61m UK£3.39m UK£4.11m UK£4.75m UK£5.28m UK£5.71m UK£6.07m UK£6.36m UK£6.59m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 42.23% Est @ 29.98% Est @ 21.40% Est @ 15.39% Est @ 11.19% Est @ 8.25% Est @ 6.19% Est @ 4.74% Est @ 3.74% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% UK£1.7 UK£2.2 UK£2.7 UK£3.0 UK£3.2 UK£3.3 UK£3.3 UK£3.2 UK£3.1 UK£3.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£29m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.6m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.4%) = UK£97m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£97m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= UK£44m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£72m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Concurrent Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.168. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Concurrent Technologies

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for CNC.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Concurrent Technologies, we've put together three fundamental factors you should look at:

Risks: As an example, we've found 6 warning signs for Concurrent Technologies (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does CNC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

