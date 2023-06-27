A Look At The Fair Value Of Cortina Holdings Limited (SGX:C41)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Cortina Holdings is S$3.36 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cortina Holdings' S$3.80 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Cortina Holdings' peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -36%

Does the June share price for Cortina Holdings Limited (SGX:C41) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$63.9m S$51.4m S$44.6m S$40.8m S$38.6m S$37.3m S$36.7m S$36.5m S$36.6m S$36.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -28.86% Est @ -19.62% Est @ -13.14% Est @ -8.61% Est @ -5.44% Est @ -3.22% Est @ -1.67% Est @ -0.58% Est @ 0.18% Est @ 0.72% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% S$59.0 S$43.8 S$35.1 S$29.6 S$25.9 S$23.1 S$21.0 S$19.3 S$17.8 S$16.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$291m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$37m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.0%) = S$590m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$590m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= S$265m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$556m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$3.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cortina Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.071. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cortina Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Specialty Retail industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine C41's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for C41.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Cortina Holdings, we've put together three pertinent factors you should assess:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Cortina Holdings we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for C41's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

