A Look At The Fair Value Of DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for DRA Global is AU$1.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$1.60 suggests DRA Global is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average discount for DRA Global's competitorsis currently 36%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$9.55m AU$7.37m AU$6.23m AU$5.60m AU$5.24m AU$5.03m AU$4.93m AU$4.89m AU$4.89m AU$4.92m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -33.56% Est @ -22.86% Est @ -15.38% Est @ -10.14% Est @ -6.48% Est @ -3.91% Est @ -2.11% Est @ -0.85% Est @ 0.03% Est @ 0.64% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% AU$8.8 AU$6.2 AU$4.9 AU$4.0 AU$3.5 AU$3.1 AU$2.8 AU$2.5 AU$2.3 AU$2.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$40m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$4.9m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.1%) = AU$77m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$77m÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= AU$34m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$74m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at DRA Global as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.300. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For DRA Global, we've put together three relevant items you should look at:

