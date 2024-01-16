A Look At The Fair Value Of Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Dropsuite is AU$0.33 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Dropsuite's AU$0.29 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 5.6% lower than Dropsuite's analyst price target of AU$0.35

How far off is Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$4.43m AU$6.57m AU$8.25m AU$9.78m AU$11.1m AU$12.2m AU$13.2m AU$14.0m AU$14.7m AU$15.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 25.62% Est @ 18.56% Est @ 13.61% Est @ 10.15% Est @ 7.73% Est @ 6.04% Est @ 4.85% Est @ 4.02% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% AU$4.1 AU$5.7 AU$6.7 AU$7.5 AU$7.9 AU$8.1 AU$8.2 AU$8.1 AU$8.0 AU$7.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$72m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$15m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.1%) = AU$315m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$315m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= AU$160m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$232m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

ASX:DSE Discounted Cash Flow January 16th 2024

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dropsuite as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.988. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Dropsuite, we've put together three essential aspects you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Dropsuite that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does DSE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

