A Look At The Fair Value Of Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE)
Key Insights
The projected fair value for Eagers Automotive is AU$16.41 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Eagers Automotive's AU$15.05 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
Our fair value estimate is 13% higher than Eagers Automotive's analyst price target of AU$14.54
Does the March share price for Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Method
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF (A$, Millions)
AU$130.9m
AU$307.6m
AU$275.3m
AU$280.0m
AU$304.0m
AU$305.5m
AU$308.6m
AU$312.8m
AU$317.7m
AU$323.3m
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x5
Analyst x5
Analyst x5
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Est @ 0.50%
Est @ 1.00%
Est @ 1.35%
Est @ 1.59%
Est @ 1.76%
Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3%
AU$121
AU$262
AU$217
AU$203
AU$204
AU$189
AU$176
AU$165
AU$155
AU$145
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$1.8b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$323m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.2%) = AU$5.4b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$5.4b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= AU$2.4b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$4.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$15.1, the company appears about fair value at a 8.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Eagers Automotive as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.340. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Eagers Automotive
Strength
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
Earnings declined over the past year.
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.
Opportunity
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.
Looking Ahead:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Eagers Automotive, we've put together three essential items you should consider:
