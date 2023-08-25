A Look At The Fair Value Of ECM Libra Group Berhad (KLSE:ECM)

Key Insights

ECM Libra Group Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.23 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.20 suggests ECM Libra Group Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 13%, ECM Libra Group Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of ECM Libra Group Berhad (KLSE:ECM) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM6.00m RM7.32m RM8.53m RM9.60m RM10.6m RM11.4m RM12.2m RM12.9m RM13.5m RM14.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 29.99% Est @ 22.06% Est @ 16.51% Est @ 12.62% Est @ 9.90% Est @ 7.99% Est @ 6.66% Est @ 5.73% Est @ 5.07% Est @ 4.62% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM5.3 RM5.8 RM6.0 RM6.1 RM5.9 RM5.7 RM5.4 RM5.1 RM4.8 RM4.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM55m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM14m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM170m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM170m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM54m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM109m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 9.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ECM Libra Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.262. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ECM Libra Group Berhad

Strength

Cash in surplus of total debt.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for ECM.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine ECM's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For ECM Libra Group Berhad, we've put together three fundamental elements you should consider:

