A Look At The Fair Value Of ecotel communication ag (ETR:E4C)
Key Insights
ecotel communication ag's estimated fair value is €17.64 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Current share price of €19.30 suggests ecotel communication ag is potentially trading close to its fair value
Peers of ecotel communication ag are currently trading on average at a 30% discount
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of ecotel communication ag (ETR:E4C) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Method
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF (€, Millions)
€6.60m
€7.60m
€5.03m
€3.84m
€3.21m
€2.84m
€2.62m
€2.47m
€2.38m
€2.32m
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Est @ -33.81%
Est @ -23.60%
Est @ -16.45%
Est @ -11.44%
Est @ -7.94%
Est @ -5.48%
Est @ -3.77%
Est @ -2.56%
Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.0%
€6.3
€6.9
€4.3
€3.2
€2.5
€2.1
€1.9
€1.7
€1.5
€1.4
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €32m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.3m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (5.0%– 0.2%) = €49m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €49m÷ ( 1 + 5.0%)10= €30m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €62m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €19.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ecotel communication ag as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for ecotel communication ag
Strength
Currently debt free.
Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.
Weakness
No major weaknesses identified for E4C.
Opportunity
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.
Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.
Threat
Dividends are not covered by cash flow.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For ecotel communication ag, there are three relevant factors you should look at:
Risks: Take risks, for example - ecotel communication ag has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.
Future Earnings: How does E4C's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
