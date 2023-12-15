A Look At The Fair Value Of Edisun Power Europe AG (VTX:ESUN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Edisun Power Europe fair value estimate is CHF137

With CHF110 share price, Edisun Power Europe appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average premium for Edisun Power Europe's competitorsis currently 220%

Does the December share price for Edisun Power Europe AG (VTX:ESUN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) -CHF68.0m CHF34.0m CHF23.0m CHF17.3m CHF14.3m CHF12.5m CHF11.5m CHF10.8m CHF10.4m CHF10.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -24.85% Est @ -17.37% Est @ -12.13% Est @ -8.47% Est @ -5.90% Est @ -4.11% Est @ -2.85% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% -CHF64.2 CHF30.3 CHF19.3 CHF13.7 CHF10.7 CHF8.9 CHF7.7 CHF6.8 CHF6.2 CHF5.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF45m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.08%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF10m× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (5.9%– 0.08%) = CHF172m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF172m÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= CHF97m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF142m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF110, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Edisun Power Europe as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.172. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Edisun Power Europe

Strength

No major strengths identified for ESUN.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Renewable Energy market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Edisun Power Europe, we've put together three important elements you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Edisun Power Europe that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does ESUN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.