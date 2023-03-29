A Look At The Fair Value Of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)

Key Insights

EKF Diagnostics Holdings' estimated fair value is UK£0.33 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.27 suggests EKF Diagnostics Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 16% suggests EKF Diagnostics Holdings' peers are currently trading at a lower discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.87m UK£8.15m UK£8.81m UK£9.35m UK£9.78m UK£10.1m UK£10.4m UK£10.7m UK£10.9m UK£11.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.18% Est @ 6.07% Est @ 4.59% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 2.84% Est @ 2.33% Est @ 1.98% Est @ 1.73% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% UK£1.7 UK£7.1 UK£7.1 UK£7.0 UK£6.9 UK£6.6 UK£6.4 UK£6.1 UK£5.8 UK£5.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£60m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£11m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.2%) = UK£181m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£181m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= UK£90m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£150m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at EKF Diagnostics Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.884. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for EKF Diagnostics Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Medical Equipment market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for EKF.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For EKF Diagnostics Holdings, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should consider:

