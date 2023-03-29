U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.00
    +32.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,765.00
    +177.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,851.25
    +118.75 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.80
    +18.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.96
    +0.76 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.50
    -11.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.27
    -1.33 (-6.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8890
    +1.0140 (+0.77%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,132.69
    +1,069.40 (+3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.57
    +371.89 (+153.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.56
    +30.31 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

A Look At The Fair Value Of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • EKF Diagnostics Holdings' estimated fair value is UK£0.33 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of UK£0.27 suggests EKF Diagnostics Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

  • Industry average discount to fair value of 16% suggests EKF Diagnostics Holdings' peers are currently trading at a lower discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for EKF Diagnostics Holdings

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£1.87m

UK£8.15m

UK£8.81m

UK£9.35m

UK£9.78m

UK£10.1m

UK£10.4m

UK£10.7m

UK£10.9m

UK£11.1m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 8.18%

Est @ 6.07%

Est @ 4.59%

Est @ 3.56%

Est @ 2.84%

Est @ 2.33%

Est @ 1.98%

Est @ 1.73%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3%

UK£1.7

UK£7.1

UK£7.1

UK£7.0

UK£6.9

UK£6.6

UK£6.4

UK£6.1

UK£5.8

UK£5.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£60m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£11m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.2%) = UK£181m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£181m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= UK£90m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£150m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at EKF Diagnostics Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.884. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for EKF Diagnostics Holdings

Strength

  • Debt is not viewed as a risk.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Earnings declined over the past year.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Medical Equipment market.

Opportunity

  • Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

  • No apparent threats visible for EKF.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For EKF Diagnostics Holdings, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should consider:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for EKF Diagnostics Holdings you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does EKF's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Miki House taps 'Made in Japan' appeal for $760 kids pyjamas as home market shrinks

    Japan's Miki House, a maker of luxury baby and children's goods in a country with ever-fewer births, is looking overseas for both production and customers for products like its 100,000 yen ($760.40) Gold Label brand pyjamas. President Hisaichi Kimura said the Osaka-based company, which has developed a global reputation based on Japanese technology and quality, has turned beyond its shores as the population ages and its workforce shrinks. "'Made in Japan' would be my wish, but it's not easy, because the craftsmen are gone."

  • Spain clean energy case shakes confidence in EU investment

    Renewable energy investors who lost subsidies promised by Spain are heading to a London court to try to claw back $125 million from the government — a decadelong dispute with ramifications for clean energy financing across the European Union. The outcome will be closely watched by investors after the U.S. passed a new law offering incentives for homegrown green technology. Experts say the Inflation Reduction Act is already drawing clean energy investment away from EU countries like Spain, leaving the 27-nation bloc much less competitive globally.

  • Next Chapter in Europe’s Energy Crisis — Summer Risks for Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has negotiated through the winter of a crisis that threatened to choke energy supplies and overwhelm its economy, but officials are warning that the squeeze may not yet be over. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFears of black

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Ermotti returns to UBS to steer Credit Suisse takeover

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS Group AG has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbour Credit Suisse - a surprise move that seeks to take advantage of his experience in rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis. The trader turned corporate problem fixer faces the tough challenge of laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse's investment bank and reassuring the world's wealthy that UBS remains a safe harbour for their cash. He takes charge weeks after UBS bought rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to stem turmoil after Credit Suisse ran aground.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • If You Invested $10K In American Tower 5 years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    Investors searching for solid dividend stocks often look at a company’s dividend growth history as a guide to what to expect in the future. A company with a solid dividend growth history proves its ability to generate consistent earnings and gives an investor confidence that the dividend yield could continue to increase over time. When it comes to real estate investment trusts (REITs), many of the better ones will raise dividends perhaps once or twice per year. But consider one REIT that has dem

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Top Dividend Stock: Western Midstream's Already Sizzling 7.9% Yield Set To Jump

    Oil and gas pipeline operators populate many top dividend stock lists due to fee-based contracts and steady cashflows that support high yields. Western Midstream is a top performer in this group, sporting a sizzling 7.9% yield that's set to go even higher next quarter. Western Midstream stores, processes and transports natural gas and crude oil, with operations in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming's DJ basin and West Texas' Delaware basins.

  • SVB Failure Due To Mismanagement, Regulators Say; First Republic No Longer For Sale

    Lawmakers grilled U.S. financial regulators Tuesday on the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures during a Senate hearing.

  • AMC Entertainment shares jump on report Amazon exploring a deal

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dispatched his investment advisers and top entertainment chiefs to explore acquisition plans for AMC, entertainment industry news website The Intersect reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. AMC and Amazon declined to comment on the report.

  • Amazon reportedly considering purchase of AMC Entertainment

    Amazon is reportedly looking into the potential purchase of AMC Entertainment and its chain of movie theaters as a means of boosting its physical marketing presence.