A Look At The Fair Value Of Emico Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EMICO)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Emico Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.35

With RM0.33 share price, Emico Holdings Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of Emico Holdings Berhad are currently trading on average at a 131% premium

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Emico Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EMICO) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Emico Holdings Berhad

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.50m RM3.76m RM4.00m RM4.22m RM4.43m RM4.63m RM4.82m RM5.02m RM5.21m RM5.41m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 9.31% Est @ 7.58% Est @ 6.37% Est @ 5.52% Est @ 4.92% Est @ 4.51% Est @ 4.22% Est @ 4.01% Est @ 3.87% Est @ 3.77% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM3.1 RM3.0 RM2.8 RM2.6 RM2.5 RM2.3 RM2.1 RM2.0 RM1.8 RM1.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM24m

Story continues

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM5.4m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (12%– 3.5%) = RM63m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM63m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM20m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM43m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 4.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Emico Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.398. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Emico Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine EMICO's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for EMICO.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Emico Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should look at:

Risks: Be aware that Emico Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable... Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.