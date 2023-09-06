A Look At The Fair Value Of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Fluor is US$43.52 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Fluor's US$36.39 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 11% higher than Fluor's analyst price target of US$39.38

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$199.0m US$379.0m US$440.0m US$416.0m US$403.7m US$397.9m US$396.4m US$398.0m US$401.7m US$406.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.97% Est @ -1.43% Est @ -0.36% Est @ 0.39% Est @ 0.92% Est @ 1.29% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$185 US$327 US$353 US$310 US$280 US$256 US$237 US$221 US$208 US$196

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$407m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.2%) = US$7.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$7.6b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$3.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$6.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$36.4, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fluor as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.090. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Fluor

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for FLR.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Fluor, we've put together three important aspects you should explore:

