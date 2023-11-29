A Look At The Fair Value Of Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Gentrack Group fair value estimate is NZ$6.70

With NZ$5.80 share price, Gentrack Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The NZ$5.47 analyst price target for GTK is 18% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$18.4m NZ$24.6m NZ$29.1m NZ$32.4m NZ$35.3m NZ$37.7m NZ$39.8m NZ$41.6m NZ$43.3m NZ$44.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 11.55% Est @ 8.81% Est @ 6.90% Est @ 5.56% Est @ 4.62% Est @ 3.96% Est @ 3.50% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% NZ$17.1 NZ$21.3 NZ$23.5 NZ$24.4 NZ$24.7 NZ$24.6 NZ$24.2 NZ$23.6 NZ$22.8 NZ$22.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$228m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$45m× (1 + 2.4%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.4%) = NZ$928m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$928m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= NZ$455m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$683m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$5.8, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gentrack Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.989. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gentrack Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for GTK.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next .

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the New Zealander market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Gentrack Group, there are three relevant aspects you should consider:

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.