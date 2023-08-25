A Look At The Fair Value Of Gurit Holding AG (VTX:GURN)

Key Insights

Gurit Holding's estimated fair value is CHF105 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Gurit Holding's CHF85.90 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is similar to Gurit Holding's analyst price target of CHF105

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Gurit Holding AG (VTX:GURN) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Gurit Holding

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF11.2m CHF15.6m CHF18.8m CHF21.6m CHF23.8m CHF25.5m CHF26.8m CHF27.8m CHF28.4m CHF28.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 20.94% Est @ 14.66% Est @ 10.26% Est @ 7.19% Est @ 5.03% Est @ 3.53% Est @ 2.47% Est @ 1.73% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.3% CHF10.7 CHF14.0 CHF16.1 CHF17.5 CHF18.4 CHF18.7 CHF18.6 CHF18.3 CHF17.8 CHF17.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF167m

Story continues

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF29m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (5.3%– 0.01%) = CHF543m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF543m÷ ( 1 + 5.3%)10= CHF323m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF490m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF85.9, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gurit Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.065. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gurit Holding

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Gurit Holding, we've compiled three additional aspects you should look at:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Gurit Holding (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does GURN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Swiss stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.