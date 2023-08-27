A Look At The Fair Value Of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)

Key Insights

Halfords Group's estimated fair value is UK£1.75 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Halfords Group's UK£1.80 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The UK£2.24 analyst price target for HFD is 28% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the August share price for Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£35.1m UK£38.3m UK£54.8m UK£45.1m UK£39.7m UK£36.5m UK£34.6m UK£33.5m UK£32.9m UK£32.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Est @ -17.74% Est @ -12.00% Est @ -7.99% Est @ -5.18% Est @ -3.21% Est @ -1.83% Est @ -0.87% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 10% UK£31.9 UK£31.6 UK£41.0 UK£30.6 UK£24.4 UK£20.4 UK£17.6 UK£15.4 UK£13.8 UK£12.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£239m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£33m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (10%– 1.4%) = UK£376m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£376m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= UK£143m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£382m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Halfords Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.488. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Halfords Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Halfords Group, we've compiled three essential factors you should look at:

