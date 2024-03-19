A Look At The Fair Value Of IMCD N.V. (AMS:IMCD)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, IMCD fair value estimate is €150

IMCD's €160 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The €152 analyst price target for IMCD is 1.9% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of IMCD N.V. (AMS:IMCD) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €373.1m €416.2m €460.6m €437.3m €459.7m €468.5m €475.8m €482.1m €487.7m €492.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.92% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.33% Est @ 1.16% Est @ 1.04% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% €352 €370 €386 €346 €343 €329 €315 €301 €287 €274

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €3.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €493m× (1 + 0.8%) ÷ (6.1%– 0.8%) = €9.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €9.4b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= €5.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €8.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €160, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at IMCD as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.151. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for IMCD

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Dutch market.

