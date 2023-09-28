A Look At The Fair Value Of Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP)

Key Insights

Imperial Ginseng Products' estimated fair value is CA$1.88 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Imperial Ginseng Products' CA$1.87 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average discount to fair value of 62% suggests Imperial Ginseng Products' peers are currently trading at a higher discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$838.4k CA$744.6k CA$690.5k CA$659.2k CA$642.0k CA$633.8k CA$631.7k CA$633.8k CA$638.8k CA$645.9k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -16.77% Est @ -11.18% Est @ -7.27% Est @ -4.53% Est @ -2.61% Est @ -1.27% Est @ -0.33% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.79% Est @ 1.11% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% CA$0.8 CA$0.7 CA$0.6 CA$0.5 CA$0.5 CA$0.5 CA$0.4 CA$0.4 CA$0.4 CA$0.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$5.1m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$646k× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (5.9%– 1.9%) = CA$16m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$16m÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= CA$9.3m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$14m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$1.9, the company appears about fair value at a 0.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Imperial Ginseng Products as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Imperial Ginseng Products

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine IGP's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for IGP.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Imperial Ginseng Products, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should consider:

