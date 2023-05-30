A Look At The Fair Value Of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Intel is US$33.12 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$29.00 suggests Intel is potentially trading close to its fair value

The US$31.49 analyst price target for INTC is 4.9% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the May share price for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$13.3b -US$7.96b -US$5.28b US$5.06b US$9.98b US$14.3b US$18.6b US$22.7b US$26.4b US$29.5b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 42.82% Est @ 30.61% Est @ 22.06% Est @ 16.07% Est @ 11.88% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% -US$11.9k -US$6.4k -US$3.8k US$3.3k US$5.8k US$7.4k US$8.6k US$9.4k US$9.8k US$9.9k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$32b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$30b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (12%– 2.1%) = US$318b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$318b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$106b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$138b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$29.0, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Intel as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.597. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Intel

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Intel, we've compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Intel (1 shouldn't be ignored!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does INTC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

