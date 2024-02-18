A Look At The Fair Value Of INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:ISHA)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for INTERSHOP Communications is €1.92 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

INTERSHOP Communications' €1.66 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for INTERSHOP Communications' competitorsis currently 39%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:ISHA) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€1.30m -€500.0k €450.0k €1.80m €1.90m €1.97m €2.02m €2.06m €2.10m €2.13m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ 3.64% Est @ 2.72% Est @ 2.07% Est @ 1.62% Est @ 1.30% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% -€1.2 -€0.4 €0.4 €1.4 €1.4 €1.4 €1.3 €1.3 €1.2 €1.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €7.8m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.1m× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (6.3%– 0.6%) = €37m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €37m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= €20m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €28m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €1.7, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at INTERSHOP Communications as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.251. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for INTERSHOP Communications

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ISHA.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For INTERSHOP Communications, we've put together three fundamental elements you should explore:

