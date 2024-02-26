A Look At The Fair Value Of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)

Key Insights

Irish Continental Group's estimated fair value is UK£4.12 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£4.01 suggests Irish Continental Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 31% suggests Irish Continental Group's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €48.4m €47.9m €47.8m €47.9m €48.3m €48.7m €49.3m €50.0m €50.7m €51.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.25% Est @ -1.08% Est @ -0.27% Est @ 0.31% Est @ 0.71% Est @ 0.99% Est @ 1.18% Est @ 1.32% Est @ 1.42% Est @ 1.48% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% €45.1 €41.6 €38.7 €36.2 €34.0 €32.0 €30.2 €28.5 €26.9 €25.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €339m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €51m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.6%) = €929m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €929m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= €461m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €799m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£4.0, the company appears about fair value at a 2.7% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Irish Continental Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.027. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Irish Continental Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Shipping market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ICGC.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Irish Continental Group, we've compiled three important aspects you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Irish Continental Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Future Earnings: How does ICGC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

