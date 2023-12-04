A Look At The Fair Value Of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ)

Key Insights

James Fisher and Sons' estimated fair value is UK£3.01 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£2.84 share price, James Fisher and Sons appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 37% lower than James Fisher and Sons' analyst price target of UK£4.80

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for James Fisher and Sons

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

Story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£23.1m UK£20.9m UK£19.7m UK£19.0m UK£18.6m UK£18.4m UK£18.3m UK£18.4m UK£18.5m UK£18.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -5.85% Est @ -3.64% Est @ -2.09% Est @ -1.01% Est @ -0.25% Est @ 0.28% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 0.91% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 13% UK£20.3 UK£16.3 UK£13.5 UK£11.5 UK£9.9 UK£8.7 UK£7.6 UK£6.8 UK£6.0 UK£5.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£106m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£19m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (13%– 1.5%) = UK£160m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£160m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= UK£46m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£152m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.8, the company appears about fair value at a 5.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at James Fisher and Sons as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for James Fisher and Sons

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For James Fisher and Sons, we've put together three essential aspects you should assess:

Risks: Be aware that James Fisher and Sons is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant... Future Earnings: How does FSJ's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.