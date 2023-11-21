A Look At The Fair Value Of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (SGX:C07)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Jardine Cycle & Carriage fair value estimate is S$28.58

With S$29.66 share price, Jardine Cycle & Carriage appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for C07 is US$33.87, which is 19% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (SGX:C07) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$937.0m US$783.0m US$697.4m US$648.2m US$620.2m US$605.2m US$598.6m US$597.6m US$600.6m US$606.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -10.93% Est @ -7.05% Est @ -4.33% Est @ -2.42% Est @ -1.09% Est @ -0.16% Est @ 0.50% Est @ 0.95% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% US$861 US$662 US$542 US$463 US$407 US$365 US$332 US$305 US$282 US$261

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.5b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$606m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.0%) = US$9.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$9.2b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= US$3.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$8.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$29.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Jardine Cycle & Carriage as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.351. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Industrials market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Singaporean market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Jardine Cycle & Carriage, there are three important items you should further examine:

Risks: Be aware that Jardine Cycle & Carriage is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does C07's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

