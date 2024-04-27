A Look At The Fair Value Of Key ASIC Berhad (KLSE:KEYASIC)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Key ASIC Berhad is RM0.052 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Key ASIC Berhad's RM0.05 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Key ASIC Berhad are currently trading on average at a 297% premium

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Key ASIC Berhad (KLSE:KEYASIC) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM5.37m RM5.86m RM6.28m RM6.67m RM7.03m RM7.38m RM7.70m RM8.03m RM8.35m RM8.67m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 11.30% Est @ 8.97% Est @ 7.34% Est @ 6.20% Est @ 5.40% Est @ 4.84% Est @ 4.45% Est @ 4.18% Est @ 3.99% Est @ 3.85% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM4.8 RM4.7 RM4.5 RM4.2 RM4.0 RM3.7 RM3.5 RM3.2 RM3.0 RM2.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM38m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM8.7m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (12%– 3.5%) = RM106m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM106m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM34m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM72m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.05, the company appears about fair value at a 3.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Key ASIC Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.338. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Key ASIC Berhad, we've put together three further factors you should consider:

